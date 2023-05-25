Becky Lynn Ishii went home to be with the Lord on May 9, 2023. Born in Artesia on May 15, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Ken and Mary Tsujioka, dedicated wife to Cliff, doting mother to Kamerin, beloved sister to Ruby, Ron (Sandy), Terry (Mick) and Tammy (David), a connector of cousins, and a caring friend to many.

Becky grew up in Cypress, where she and her husband partnered in his engineering firm and volunteering for MathCounts, California Society of Professional Engineers, and Orange County Optimists.

She graduated from Cal State Fullerton with Phi Kappa Phi honors and a degree in speech and hearing, and lived most of her life in La Palma, serving in PTA leadership, Sunday school teaching, hosting exchange students from Japan, and serving on the Board of Trustees of Cypress College Foundation, which recognized her and her husband’s civic contributions by naming them La Palma Citizens of the Year.

Becky will be missed by her family and friends until reuniting in heaven. We will celebrate her life on Tuesday, June 6, at 11:00 a.m. at The Reef in Long Beach. Please RSVP to kami_testa@yahoo.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cypress College Foundation would be appreciated @ the following link: www.beckyishiiendowment.online