Public viewing for the late Lily Yuri Tsurumaki, 90-year-old, resident of Los Angeles, Calif. who passed away peacefully on April 25, 2023, will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Fukui Mortuary Chapel, 707 E. Temple St., Los Angeles, Calif.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Glendale “Wee Kirk O’ the Heather Chapel,” 1712 Glendale Ave., Glendale, CA 91205.

She is survived by her loving family: daughter, Darice Yayoi Mori; granddaughter, Adina Kazumi (Whitman) Holt; brother, Kazuto Jack Oki; nephew, Keith (Natalie) Oki; nieces, Leslie (Chris) Yoshimura and Laura (Hank) Gao; Lily is also survived by many other loving family members.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441