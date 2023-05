Roger Yamashiro

ROSEMEAD — Roger Yamashiro, an at-risk man who went missing in Rosemead, has been found.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said on Sunday, “Thank you to the public, the media, Aero Bureau, and deputy personnel for their tireless efforts in the search for Mr. Yamashiro.”

Details about where and when he was found were not released.

Yamashiro, 57, who is diabetic, had last been seen at around noon on Saturday in the 9000 block of Guess Street.