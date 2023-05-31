March 25, 1928 – April 19, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of Edith Michiko Yamamoto announces her passing on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the age of 95. Edith was born on March 25, 1928 to Kuichiro and Hiroko Nishi of Wakayama Prefecture who established a very successful nursery in the Sawtelle neighborhood. Raised in West Los Angeles, Edith enjoyed a happy childhood surrounded by friends, including sisters in the Nisei club called Atomettes based at the West L.A. United Methodist Church. She was a dedicated sister to her siblings, Setsuko, Henry, Midori, Mary and Barbara. Together with 10,000 individuals of Japanese ancestry, she and her family were interned at the Manzanar concentration camp in Owens Valley, California.

After the war, Edith returned to West L.A. Undeterred by her circumstances, she went on to graduate from UCLA and build a successful career as an office manager and bookkeeper. On April 20, 1952, Edith married her life-long partner, Kenneth Yamamoto of Boyle Heights. The couple enjoyed a wonderful long life together raising their two sons Mark and Peter. A devoted parent volunteer, Edith was elected to the Nora Sterry Lighted School PTA Cabinet in 1961 and was awarded a coveted PTA Lifetime Membership in 1968. Edith and Ken were a big part of the lives of their nieces and nephews and enjoyed traveling with their family and friends. They were dedicated to being a part of their grandchildren’s lives and took pride in watching them grow. A life-long West L.A. JACLer, Edith loved spending time with her friends and family, going to ikebana/flower arranging classes, golfing, bowling, fishing and taking dance classes. She especially loved dogs of all kinds, her pet tortoises, and collecting tortoise figurines.

Edith is preceded in death by husband Kenneth and son Peter. She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Mark, her grandchildren, Danielle, Trevor and Jessica Yamamoto, John Nizich and Michelle Olsen, her 4 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and sister, Barbara Taniguchi of Fresno. A service will be held at the West L.A. United Methodist Church on June 3, 2023 at 2 p.m.

