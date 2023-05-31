Activities for kids at the Terminal Islanders Club’s 2016 picnic. (MARIO G. REYES/Rafu Shimpo)

The Terminal Islanders Club will host its annual picnic on Sunday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at George Bellis Park (West Shelter), located at Knott and 8th Street in Buena Park.

There will be live entertainment, youth games and races, a traditional mochimaki and ondo dancing plus an opportunity drawing with tickets available for $5 each. Top prizes are $500, $300 and $100, and other prizes include bags of rice and gift cards. The fundraiser will benefit the TI’s yearly activities as well as help fund the new portable stage.

The Terminal Islanders Club began in 1971, pioneered by a group of 23 former residents who wanted to keep in contact with their friends and neighbors. They held their annual picnic as an event where everyone could get together and talk about the good times. The first picnic began in the 1970s and had over a thousand participants. Since then, it has been a multigenerational gathering and we hope that you will join us in preserving the tradition.

The picnic’s festivities will culminate with ondo dancing, a community dance circle that is performed in honor of our ancestors. All audience members are invited to participate – no experience necessary.

Drinks will be provided by the Terminal Islanders Club. Bring your favorite dishes to share with your family and friends or another option is to purchase combination bento lunches (from Nijiya Market) for $15 each. They are available for pre-paid order only. Send order forms to Rene LePage at 6504 Ulithi St., Cypress, CA 90630, along with your check payable to Terminal Islanders (deadline is June 1). If you have questions, please call Rene at (562) 822-0555 or email her at renekiyomi@hotmail.com.

Non-members are encouraged to attend the event and apply for membership.

We look forward to seeing you at the picnic and we thank you for your loyal support of the Terminal Islanders Club.