A private memorial service for Hiroko Sakamoto, 87-year-old, Kobe, Japan-born Issei, who passed away on March 29, 2023, in Torrance, was held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at L.A. Holiness Church, with Rev. Makito Takagi and Rev. Shunji Mizoguchi officiating.

She is predeceased by her husband, John Sakamoto; and her daughter, Jean Sakamoto; and survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

