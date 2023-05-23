Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi and his wife, Hiroko Higuchi, participated in the 61st annual Armed Forces Day Parade, which was held on Saturday in Torrance after being canceled for three years because of the pandemic. U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Carola List was grand marshal and actor Beau Bridges, a Coast Guard veteran, was celebrity grand marshal. List administered the Oath of Enlistment to nearly 100 men and women joining the military. The parade’s 41 entries from all six branches of the U.S. armed forces and representing different conflicts, including the Vietnam War (below) covered the route along Torrance and Crenshaw boulevards. The U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West performed. War birds from the Western Museum of Flight at Torrance Airport flew over the parade .