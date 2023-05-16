Deputy Consul General Naoshige Aoshima (left) encourages LANSCA board chair Teruko Weinberg and event chair Peter Langenberg to continue connecting L.A. and Nagoya through educational exchange programs.

For over 60 years, the Los Angeles-Nagoya Sister City Affiliation (LANSCA) has helped to bolster L.A.’s relationship with Nagoya by conducting exchange programs for teachers and students and hosting delegations of Japanese elected officials.

The pandemic slowed down LANSCA’s activities, but the organization’s vigor is returning, according to chairperson Teruko Weinberg as she addressed the annual Spring Luncheon on April 22 on a warm, sunny day at the Miyako Hotel’s Ise Shima Restaurant in Torrance.

Together with Peter Langenberg, Weinberg is ramping up to a full slate of programs, including a return of the teacher exchange program that allows American educators to teach in Japan for two years and brings teachers from Japan to experience life in America. LANSCA’s student exchange program provides opportunities for American students to travel to Nagoya and brings Japanese students to Southern California.

Deputy Consul General Naoshige Aoshima commended the group for its years of dedication and goodwill while commenting that it was the first rain-free spring day he had encountered since coming to L.A.

Aoshima joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan in 1993 and most recently served as counsellor at the Embassy of Japan in India.

For more information, visit: https://lansca.org/