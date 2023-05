Marc Kondo, 74, Los Angeles-born Japanese American Sansei, passed away at St. Andrews Healthcare on May 2, 2023. He was a retired real estate broker, former Asian Pacific civil and human rights activist and MENSA member. He took deep pride in his Japanese American heritage and made a point in educating those around him.

He is survived by his two sisters, Sharon Kondo, Cindy (Gene) Inoue; nephew, Chris (Yaya) Lowe of Hilo, Hawaii; and other relatives.

No funeral or memorial service is planned. Arrangements made by Kubota Nikkei Mortuary.

