Los Angeles Buddhist Temple Federation officiated a Memorial Day service at Evergreen Cemetery last year.

Los Angeles Buddhist Temple Federation (ロサンゼルス仏教連合会), consisting of eight local temples (Higashi Honganji, Jodo Shu, Koyasan, Long Beach Buddhist Church, Nichiren Shu, Nishi Hongwanji, Senshin Buddhist Temple and Zenshuji 東本願寺・浄土宗・高野山・ロングビーチ仏教会・日蓮宗・西本願寺・洗心寺・禅宗寺), annually holds joint memorial services at several cemeteries in observance of Memorial Day.

Cemetery visitors’ incense offerings will be welcomed at the services. For more information, call (213) 680-9130. The schedule this year is as follows:

Monday, May 29, at Evergreen Cemetery (エヴァーグリーン墓地), 204 N. Evergreen Ave., Los Angeles (Boyle Heights)

Muen-to (無縁塔) at 9:30 a.m.

Irei-to (慰霊塔) at 10 a.m.

Monday, May 29, at Rose Hills Memorial Park (ローズヒルズ墓地), 3888 Workman Mill Rd., Whittier

Irei-to (慰霊塔) at 10 a.m.