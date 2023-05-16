Fun in the sun at the Yamaguchi Kenjinkai picnic, held last year at George Elder Park in Monterey Park. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

The Nanka Yamaguchi Kenjinkai will hold its annual picnic on Sunday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at a new location, Garvey Ranch Park, 781 S. Orange Ave., Monterey Park.

“We sincerely hope that many of our Issei, Nisei, Sansei, Yonsei and Gosei members will join all of us in this opportunity to reaffirm a common bond — our Yamaguchi roots,” said President Arturo Yoshimoto. “Bring your favorite dishes to share with your family and enjoy a fun-filled leisurely afternoon of games and races for all ages, Japanese ondo dancing, and other entertainment. There will be plenty of soft drinks, shaved ice, mochimaki, hot dogs, and chili, all provided by the kenjinkai. If you prefer, Japanese bento can be pre-ordered for $10 each.”

Bento choices are black cod, karaage, tonkatsu or hamburger steak. To order, call or text Michi Otaya (Japanese) at (323) 974-5162 or Bruce Kimura (English) at (626) 244-4433. Deadline is June 3.

The 2023 NYK High School Scholarships will be presented at the picnic. Applications are now available to graduating high school seniors who are descendants of Yamaguchi-Ken. For information, call or text Mike Vaughn at (562) 592-9350 or email Nanka.Yamaguchi.Kenjinkai@gmail.com.

There will be an opportunity drawing with tickets available for $2 each. Top prizes are $500, $250 and $100.

If you are a singer, dancer, musician or have other talent, Nanka Yamaguchi Kenjinkai would like to showcase that talent at the picnic. A sound system will be available.

For more information on kenjinkai activities, visit http://yamaguchi-usa.org.