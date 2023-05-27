Ahead of the summer Japanese matsuri and Bon Odori season, a vintage kimono and accessory sale is coming to Valley Japanese Community Center, 8850 Lankershim Blvd. in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Kimono, yukata, kimono bags, obi, haori, handmade kimono accessories, and other Japanese items will be on sale Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and prices starts as low as $10 for accessories.

The event is one of a series of pop-up vintage kimono fairs organized by Teil Chiharu Nakajima and Michiko Hirasawa, who also serve as the vendors. The two gather individual sellers and hold the pop-ups in different locations: Gardena in February, San Diego and Gardena in May, and this time, for the first time in Sun Valley.

Yukata dressing lesson by Nadeshikokai is offered at $15 per person; email goyoko@gmial.com for more information.

There will also be an onigiri (rice ball) fundraiser for VJCC.

For further details, email chigreenteala@gmail.com.