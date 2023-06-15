Chino Hills, California

March 13, 1924 – June 2, 2023

Alice Ibaraki (99), born March 13, 1924, in San Francisco, Calif., passed away peacefully on June 2, 2023.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Albert. She is survived by her sons, Kevin (Emiko) and Dwight; her grandchildren, Rena and Kurt; her sisters-in-law, Helen Azama, Cathy Ibaraki, Yvonne Kimoto Magbee; and brother in-law, Eddie Seo; and many nephews and nieces.

Following return from internment camp, Alice attended Los Angeles Trade-Technical College and worked in the family business, Union Knitting company. Following the closure of the family business, Alice went on to work for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and retired in 1999.

A viewing will be held at 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Fukui Mortuary, 707 E. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012, on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Funeral services will be private.

Funeral arrangements are under the directions of Fukui Mortuary.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441