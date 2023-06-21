Azuma Kotobuki Kai dancers at the 2019 recital.

THOUSAND OAKS — Azuma Kotobuki Kai will have its annual in-person student recital on Sunday, June 25, at 2:30 p.m. at the Thousand Oaks High School Performing Arts Center, 2323 N. Moorpark Rd., Thousand Oaks.

Azuma Sumako II

The recitals have been held annually for more than 20 years with a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are 56 dancers who will be performing, ages 5 to adult, from Ventura, Los Angeles and Orange counties. Doors open at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for seniors (62+) and youth (3-17), free for age 2 and under.

Ticket pre-purchase is highly recommended. Email kikusue.azuma@gmail.com for more information.

This program will be held in memory of Azuma Sumako II, who passed away in July 2020.

A reception will follow the program with refreshments provided by members of Azuma Kotobuki Kai.