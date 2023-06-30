Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that Jianchun Li was charged June 27 with murdering two elderly women at an assisted living facility in Diamond Bar.

Happy Home Care (Google Maps)

“The tragic and brutal murders of these two elderly women at Happy Home Care are a stark reminder of the need for increased vigilance and scrutiny in our care facilities,” Gascón said. “A person responsible for their care is now charged in their murders. We must ensure that all caretakers are held accountable for their actions. Our hearts go out to the families of these victims and we will work tirelessly to bring them the justice they deserve.”

Li, 40, was charged with two counts of murder. He was scheduled to be arraigned June 28 in Department N of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Pomona Branch.

On June 24, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to an emergency call at an assisted care facility in the 23800 block of Sapphire Canyon Road in Diamond Bar. When they arrived, they found Monica Moon Lee, 75, and Hee Sook Park, 83, had been killed. Both women lived at the residence.

Further investigation revealed that Li had allegedly killed the victims.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.