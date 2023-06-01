October 4, 1938 — May 18, 2023

Claire Sekiguchi, beloved wife, devoted mother, and accomplished professional, passed away on May 18, 2023, at the age of 84. She was born to Shizuko and Dr. Henry Kawamoto Sr. on October 4, 1938, in Long Beach and raised in Boyle Heights, Calif. Claire’s vibrant life was centered around her family, her Japanese American heritage, and her passion for education.

Claire leaves behind her loving husband and high school sweetheart, Eugene, as well as her three children, Steve, Kevin, and Jill, and granddaughter, Marie. With a career spanning 14 years, she made a lasting impact as a dedicated teacher in Los Angeles. Claire’s commitment to education and nurturing young minds earned her the admiration of colleagues, parents, and students.

She was a first lady of the ADA (American Dental Association) and contributed to her husband’s oral care practice as a warm and caring administrator. Claire’s cultural roots and love for music enriched her life, as she played the piano and enjoyed dancing in her youth. Her adventurous spirit led her to explore the world and indulge in culinary delights as a gourmand.

Rest in eternal peace, Claire Sekiguchi. You will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.

Fight On Claire!

A gathering is planned for August 19, 2023. Please email clairesek8@gmail.com for more information.