Designer Ross Yoshida incorporated Katsushika Hokusai’s “Great Wave Off Kanagawa” woodblock print into the special jersey offered this year. (Courtesy Los Angeles Dodgers)

The Dodgers will host their annual Japan Heritage Night on Saturday, July 8, with special guests, pre-game features and a special ticket package that includes an exclusive fan jersey.

The game at 6:10 p.m. will see the Dodgers take on Shohei Ohtani and the Angels.

This special jersey evokes woodblock print artist Katsushia Hokusai’s timeless “Great Wave Off Kanagawa” on the back, along with the Dodgers logo and Japanese flag on opposite sleeves. It was created by team senior designer Ross Yoshida.

This jersey is only available as part of the event ticket package, and quantities arelimited.

For more information, go to: https://www.mlb.com/dodgers/tickets/specials/japanese-heritage-night