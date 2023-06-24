A graveside funeral service for Hideko Nancy Shigezane, 82-year-old, Hiroshima, Japan-born Issei who passed away on June 3, 2023, in Whittier, Calif., will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Forest Lawn Covina Hills, 21300 Via Verde St., Covina, with Rev. Mark Nakagawa from the United Methodist Church officiating.

She is survived by her husband, Minoru Shigezane; son, Randy Shigezane; brother, Peter (Beverly) Shintaku; sister-in-law, Yuri Fukui; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

