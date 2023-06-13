Kisako Nishi (88), born on March 20, 1935, in Wakayama, Japan, a longtime resident of Monterey Park, peacefully passed away on April 22, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Takahide Nishi; son, Glenn Nishi; and grandson, Landon Nishi. She is survived by her sons, Vincent Nishi (Paula) and Eddie Nishi; grandchildren, Ryan, Jayden and Evan, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at Gardena Buddhist Church followed by burial at Green Hills Memorial Cemetery.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441