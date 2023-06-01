Lorada Hisako Inouye (101), born on July 17, 1921, in Fresno, Calif., a resident of Los Angeles, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2023.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Marsha (Tara) Kikue.

She is survived by her sons, Craig (Karen) and Wayne; grandchild, Akimi; and her brother, George.

She is also survived by many nephews and nieces. Her funeral was held at Fukui Mortuary, officiated by Rev. Gregory Gibbs of Pasadena Buddhist Temple, and she was buried at Rose Hills Memorial Park.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441