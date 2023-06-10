September 17, 1928 – April 22, 2023

Beloved mother and aunt, Margaret Yayoi Hashimoto, 94, was a Los Angeles-born Kibei Nisei. Some of her fondest childhood memories were from her years at Maryknoll School before she was sent to Japan to continue her education in her mother’s ancestral hometown of Kada. She then went on to attend Doshisha University in Kyoto before returning to the U.S. after WWII.

In 1956, she married Akira (“Aki”) and settled in West Los Angeles, where they raised their children and lived happily for 50 years. After Aki passed away in 2012, Margaret spent her last years with her daughter, Dawn.

She was preceded in death by her husband Akira; and siblings Matsuko Fujikawa, Chiyeko Furuta, and Yeigi Takara. She is survived by her son, Karl (Yumiko), and daughter, Dawn; and many nieces and nephews.

“Mom”/“Aunty Yayo” was happiest when surrounded by her family and will be greatly missed by them. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449