A memorial service for Masako Mae Ozeki, 102-year-old Colorado-born Nisei who passed away on May 25, 2023, will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Atherton Baptist Homes, 214 S. Atlantic Blvd., Alhambra, CA 91801, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

She is predeceased by her husband, Ben Ozeki, and son, Phillip Ozeki. Masako is survived by her daughter, Carol Ann (Eric) Mayor of New York; granddaughter, Mieko Blumberg Ozeki; great-granddaughter, Naomi Ozeki Blumberg; brother, Leo Meguro; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to be made to Atherton Baptist Homes.

