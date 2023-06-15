WASHINGTON – On the last day of Older Americans Month, Reps. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) and Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.), co-chairs of the House Democratic Caucus Task Force on Aging and Families, introduced the Older Americans Bill of Rights, a resolution that identifies and establishes fundamental rights that every older American and their family deserve.

This resolution is centered around four pillars: guaranteeing access to affordable, equitable and comprehensive health care; financial and retirement security for seniors and their families; full participation and contribution to their communities; and aging with dignity and respect.

“Now more than ever before, we must protect and strengthen the rights that older Americans and their families deserve,” said Matsui. “I am proud to lead this resolution once again with my House Democratic Caucus Task Force on Aging and Families co-chair Congresswoman Schakowsky. Older Americans have worked hard their entire lives to contribute to our economy, care for our families and enrich our communities. It is now up to us to guarantee seniors the right to affordable, high-quality health care, financial security, and livable communities that allow them to retire and age with dignity.

“The Older Americans Bill of Rights will ensure that our older Americans maintain the fiscal and social stability they have worked so hard to acquire.”

“Older Americans have spent their lives working to raise families, pay their taxes, protect our country, and build our communities. They have earned the right to retire with dignity and respect, and deserve high quality health care and financial security,” said Schakowsky. “As co-founder and co-chair of the House Democratic Caucus Task Force on Aging and Families, I am proud to reintroduce the Older Americans Bill of Rights. As extremist Republicans threaten to take away hard-earned benefits like Social Security, Democrats are working hard to lower prescription drug prices, improve Medicare, protect Medicaid, expand Social Security, prevent financial exploitation, increase affordable housing, and strengthen long-term care.

“We must protect the earned benefits of older Americans and ensure that they, their families, and their caregivers have all the resources they need to not just survive — but thrive.”

“Older Americans deserve to retire with the financial security and benefits they’ve spent a lifetime paying into,” said House Democratic Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar (D-San Bernardino). “That’s why I’m proud of the work of our task force chairs in introducing the Older Americans Bill of Rights to guarantee our seniors have the resources needed to live out their golden years with dignity.”

Supporters of the Older Americans Bill of Rights include: Alliance for Aging Research, Elder Justice Coalition, Gerontological Society of America, National Association of Nutrition and Aging Services Programs, National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, SEARAC, Women’s Institute for a Secure Retirement, Alliance for Retired Americans, AFL-CIO, AFSCME, Caring Across Generations, Center for Medicare Advocacy, Diverse Elders Coalition, Families USA, Long-Term Community Care Coalition, Medicare Rights Center, USAging (formerly National Association of Area Agencies on Aging), Social Security Works, Trust For America’s Health, Coalition to End Social Isolation and Loneliness, and National Council on Aging.