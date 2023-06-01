May Nomura Arakawa (91), born on May 8, 1932, in Sacramento, Calif., a resident of Woodland Hills, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2023.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Wallace Jensaburo Arakawa.

She is survived by her daughters, Katherine (Vernon) Yonemura, Joyce (Kurt) Tahira, and Janice (Martin) Arakawa-Hoyt; grandchildren, Kayla, Elizabeth, Brianna, Reece, Benjamin and Rebecca; great-grandchildren, Roman and Levi.

She is also survived by many nephews and nieces and her brothers, Shigeo (Mich) Nomura, George (Sets) Nomura, Paul (Yuki) Nomura, and Katsumi (Jean) Nomura.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441