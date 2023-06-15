Nancy Teruko Tamada (93), Hiroshima, Japan-born, a resident of Los Angeles, passed away on May 17, 2023, at Kei-Ai Los Angeles.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Teruo Bob Tamada.

She is survived by a son, Frank (Cheryl) Tamada; grandchildren, Alayne (Michael) Cortes, Darryl (Ashley) Tamada and Bryan (Yuko) Tamada; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Sean Cortes, Acacia Tamada and Ethan Tamada; sister in Japan, Ituko Inoue.

She is also survived by other relatives in California and Japan.

A private funeral service sponsored by The Venice Buddhist Women’s Association was held at Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple on June 11, officiated by Rev. Kory Quon.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441