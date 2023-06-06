Rafu Staff and Wire Service Reports

Shohei Ohtani gestures after hitting a go-ahead double against the Astros on Sunday. (Los Angeles Angels)

HOUSTON – Shohei Ohtani came to the rescue for the Angels on Sunday, delivering a clutch late-game hit that helped his team beat the Houston Astros 2-1 and avoid a four-game sweep.

The two-way star had gone 0-for-3 before ripping a go-ahead RBI double off reliever Phil Maton’s 3-2 curveball with two out in the top of the eighth at Minute Maid Park.

With Zach Neto on first, Ohtani launched a fly ball that hit the right-field wall and gave the runner plenty of time to make his way home.

“I was happy to get the hit and happy to get the win,” said Ohtani, whose clutch performance came a day after he went 4-for-5 and fell a homer short of the cycle.

The Angels plan to give Ohtani some extra rest on the mound, pushing his start back a day to Friday against the Seattle Mariners.

At Dodger Stadium on Sunday, catcher Kyle Higashioka batted in a run, and the New York Yankees went on to a 4-1 win over the Dodgers.

At New York’s Citi Field, Yusei Kikuchi outdueled compatriot Kodai Senga in their first U.S. major league battle as the Toronto Blue Jays pulled away to beat the New York Mets, 6-4.