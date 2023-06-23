Congratulations to six Cub Scouts from Pack 1230 at the Gardena Buddhist Church for earning their Metta Awards. The Metta Award program is designed to help Cub Scouts of Buddhist faith deepen their faith, further their knowledge and relate to all things with loving kindness and goodwill. The program requires 12 hours of instruction, normally meeting with an advisor once a week for an hour over a three-month period. Pictured from left: Tyson Aponte, Keahi Morris, Kyle Tokunaga, Maxton Lien, Cam Sasaki and Mason Kubo.