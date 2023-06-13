May 14, 1942 – May 29, 2023

Raymond Tsutomu Wunno, 81, Los Angeles, Calif.-born Sansei, resident of Gardena, and retired police officer for Inglewood Police Department, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2023. He not only represented law enforcement with bravery, honor, and caring, but also embraced these qualities throughout his personal life.

He is survived by his son, Chris (Lupe) Wunno; daughter, Shannon (Keith) Braesch; granddaughters, Erika (Garrett) James, Chelsea (Ben) Schmidt, Amanda, Andee (Greg) Ferrigno, Samantha; great-grandchildren, Alba, River, Poet, Shepherd, Leo; twin brother, Jimmy Wunno; nephew, Scott Wunno; many relatives; and loving partner and best friend, Wanda Higaki and family.

A public visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Fukui Mortuary, “Chapel in the Garden,” 707 E. Temple Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441