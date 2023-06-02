Girl Scout Troop 4345 members Kaili Fuchino, Kiara Yoshida, Lyla Brown, Ella Dessert, Jolie Brown salute at the grave of Noboru Kagawa and his wife, Shizue, on May 27. More than 100 scouts from Girl Scout Troop 4345, Boy Scout Troops 683, 242, 719, 378 and Scouts BSA Troop 310G paid tribute to veterans from VFW Post 1961 at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Will Kelly and Tyce Yoshida clean a grave marker. The scouts broke into patrols, received their assignments from Christine Shirota, committee chair for Troop 683, searched for the assigned gravesites, trimmed the grass, cleaned the markers and as they saluted, said the veteran’s name, date of birth, date of death and in unison thanked him for his service.

Kagawa, a member of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, Company A, was awarded a Bronze Star in 2012 for heroic actions during the Po Valley, Italy campaign in the spring of 1945. He and his wife resided in Gardena, where he was a member of VFW Post 1961.