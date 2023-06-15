Shigeru Hayashi, 97, of Long Beach passed away peacefully on May 8, 2023. He was married to his wife, Gertrude, for 67 years.

Shigeru was a WWII veteran assigned to the 100th Infantry Battalion, 442nd Regimental Combat Team. He served honorably in the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of staff sergeant.

He will lovingly be remembered by his children, Randall, Richard, Laurie, and David. Shigeru will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Christina Hooks, Melissa Rufener, Timothy Hayashi, Matthew Hayashi, and Karen Hayashi. He will also be missed by his 11 great-grandchildren. Shigeru was predeceased by his wife, Gertrude; and son, Michael.

Memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Grace First Presbyterian Church, located at 3955 North Studebaker Road, Long Beach, CA 90808.