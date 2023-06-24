The pictorial postmark commemorates both Tanaka Farms and the Nisei soldiers of World War II.

The U.S. Postal Service was an exhibitor at the 2023 Walk the Farm event hosted by Tanaka Farms in Irvine on June 17.

The USPS in partnership with Tanaka Farms is offering a pictorial postmark in commemoration. Attendees had the opportunity to purchase stamps, including the Go for Broke forever stamp, and receive a free pictorial cancellation with their stamp purchase.

Vencent Quaglia, the Santa Ana customer relations coordinator with the USPS.

The Go For Broke: Japanese American Soldiers of WWII commemorative forever stamp honors the Nisei that formed one of the most distinguished American fighting units of World War II: the 100th Infantry Battalion/442nd Regimental Combat Team, whose motto was “Go for Broke.”

For a time after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, Japanese Americans were subjected to increased scrutiny and prejudice because of their heritage. The Nisei eventually formed the 100th/442nd, which served in Europe. The Army also turned to Nisei to serve as translators, interpreters and interrogators in the Pacific Theater for the Military Intelligence Service.

Nearly a thousand Nisei served in the 1399th Engineering Construction Battalion and more than 100 Nisei women joined the Women’s Army Corp. Altogether, some 33,000 Japanese Americans served in the Army during World War II.

Tanaka Farms began with great-grandfather Takeo, an Issei who immigrated from Hiroshima-ken in the early 1900s. In 1942 farmer grandpa George escaped to Utah to avoid the camps. While in Utah he met his soon-to-be wife, grandma Chris.

The Go For Broke stamp, which was launched last year and will be discontinued this year.

Tanaka Farms now grows over 60 different varieties of fruits and vegetables and gives educational farm tours to thousands of school children every year.

Since 2011, Tanaka Farms has welcomed the community in Irvine to contribute towards raising funds allocated to assist farmers in need and provide scholarships for agricultural students. Their motivation remains to spread awareness and help send a message of hope, or kibou, to farmers around the world devastated by natural disasters, including the earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan’s Tohoku region.

A display on the history of Tanaka Farms.

If you were unable to attend the event and would still like to receive a postmark: Affix the minimum of a first-class stamp to an envelope or postcard, address the envelope or postcard to yourself or to others, insert a card of postcard thickness in the envelope(s), and tuck in the flap(s).

Place the envelope(s) or postcard(s) in a larger envelope and mail to the Irvine Post Office, ATTN: Tanaka Farms Station, Postmaster, 15642 Sand Canyon Ave., Irvine, CA 92619.

The pictorial postmark is available for 30 days after June 17.