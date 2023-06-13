A private funeral service for Wayne Katsufumi Shimohara, 78-year-old, Poston, Ariz.-born Sansei, who passed away on May 3, 2023, in Harbor City, Calif., was held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Gardena Buddhist Church.

He is predeceased by his parents, Frank and Rushie Shimohara, and his siblings, Koji and Nancy Shimohara, and survived by his wife, Evelyn Shimohara; sons, Kevin (Maria) and Cary Shimohara; grandchildren, Tyler, Sean, Peyton, Kaitlyn and Chase Shimohara; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449