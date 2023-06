William Takashi Sakahara, born on September 12, 1942, in Fresno, California, and a resident of Mission Viejo, passed away on May 18, 2023.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Yukiye Sakahara; daughters, Kristin (Kendall) Cummings, Robin (Daniel Allen) Sakahara, and Karin (Kenn) Kashima; grandchildren, Kaitlin Cummings, Sumiye and Shiogo Allen, and Kayla and Kenna Kashima; great-grandson, Takashi King; brothers, Gene (Kathryn) Sakahara and Dale Sakahara.

A memorial service will be held at Orange County Buddhist Church at 909 S. Dale Ave. in Anaheim on Saturday, July 1, from 2 p.m.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441