On May 24, 2023, Yuji R. Nakamoto, passed away at the age of 74.

Yuji was born on September 21, 1948 in San Francisco, Calif. to Jitsuzo and Fusaye Nakamoto. Yuji received his dental degree from UCLA School of Dentistry in 1973, and he practiced dentistry for 45 years. On June 11, 1983, he married Julia Tsuboi. They raised two daughters, Jamie and Britney.

Yuji enjoyed golfing, going to Las Vegas, playing craps and eating good food. Yuji was a quiet man with a very good heart. He had an infectious smile and loved a good joke.

Yuji was preceded in death by his father, Jitsuzo, mother, Fusaye, and brother, Kaz. He is survived by his wife, Julia; and two daughters, Jamie and Britney; his sisters, Helene (Sam) and Judy; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Yuji’s life will be in the near future.