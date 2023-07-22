2023 GVJCI Matsuri scholarship presentation. From left: Alison Kochiyama, executive director; recipients JoshuaYamane, Olivia Maehara and Kyle Yamazaki; Ray Shibata, GVJCI Board and Scholarship Committee member. Not pictured: Recipients Shingo and Keigo Morita. (Photo courtesy Gary Kohatsu/Gardena Valley News)

GARDENA — This year the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute was able to award scholarships to three high school graduates and two undergraduate/graduate scholars.

The recipients not only achieved academically, but they also dedicated many volunteer hours to the community. Many of them worked directly with GVJCI staff on projects and internships, making lasting contributions.

“We are very proud of all of the recipients and wish them success in their continued education and future goals,” said GVJCI Executive Director Alison Kochiyama.

The recipients, who were introduced at GVJCI’s Matsuri on June 24, are:

Gary Hori Memorial Scholarship: Keigo Morita, Patrick Henry High School graduate, will be attending Weber Honor College at San Diego State University.

Gardena Valley JACL Scholarship: Kyle Yamazaki, South High School graduate, will be attending Chapman University.

Gardena Valley Gardeners Association Legacy Scholarship: Olivia Maehara, Redondo Union High School graduate, will be attending UC Riverside.

Brian Takeo Mitsunaga Memorial Scholarships: Shingo Morita, CSU San Diego graduate, will be attending University of Southern California. Joshua Yamane, El Camino College Honors Transfer Program graduate, will be attending UCLA.