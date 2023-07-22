The Japanese American Citizens League and Save Our Seniors Network (Los Angeles) will announce coordination of national educational efforts to achieve the goal of conducting a thorough and complete investigation into Kei-Ai L.A. on Saturday, July 22, from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. at the Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave. in Little Tokyo.

“The state’s deadliest nursing home had a total of 115 deaths out of 503cases for a mortality rate of 23%. For comparison, the highest mortality rate during the COVID surge of winter 2020-2021 in all California skilled nursing facilities was 8 to 10%,” SOSN said in a statement.

“Kei-Ai L.A. was a nonprofit Japanese community icon for 50 years and was built and supported by community donations. In 2016, the Keiro Board of Directors sold the entire system to a for-profit resort developer, Pacifica Companies, despite community opposition. Japanese have the highest number of seniors over 65, 19% in the entire nation, and healthcare is the number one issue among Asians by 88%.”

Introduction/welcome: Mitchell Matsumura, Greater Los Angeles JACL

Speakers: David Monkawa, co-chair, Save Our Seniors Network; David Maldonado, legislative director, SOSN; Dr. Takeshi Matsumoto, SOSN member and attending physician for 40 years

Surviving family members will provide testimony about their personal experiences: Kensaku Nakayama, Margaret Miyauchi

RSVP is required. Call David at (626) 999-7528.

