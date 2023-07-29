Bill Kiyoshi Hanaoka, born December 5, 1927, in Selma, California, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 10, 2023, at the age of 95. He is survived by his sons, Robert and Jon (Julie); and his grandchildren, Kiana and Oliver.

Bill lived a long and full life filled with family, friends and fishing. He grew up in Kingsburg, California before being sent with his family to the Japanese American internment camp in Poston, Ariz. He served honorably in the U.S. Army in Korea, met and married Minnie Yamamoto in Los Angeles, then moved to Garden Grove, where they settled and raised their family. In retirement Bill enjoyed his “second career” at Irvine Lake, playing video poker at The Cal in Las Vegas, watching Dodger games and spending time with friends and family.

Bill and Minnie are now reunited in Heaven.