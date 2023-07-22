May 26, 1951 – June 25, 2023

Bobby Setsuo Niida, 72-year-old, Hiroshima, Japan-born, resident of Culver City, peacefully passed away at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center on June 25, 2023. He is survived by his loving family: wife, Mitsuko Niida; son, Jack Niida; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral service was held at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden,” with Reverend Koho Takata of West Los Angeles Buddhist Temple officiating. Private interment service was held at Santa Monica Woodlawn Cemetery.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441