Noboru Tashima, beloved husband and father, passed away at the age of 83 on July 1, 2023. Born in Los Angeles, he was interned during the war, grew up in Japan, and returned to the U.S. as an adult. Noboru served the community as owner of Tashima Auto Body for over 30 years. He loved his family, the Dodgers, golf, cold beer, and animals. A service was held for family on July 17. He is survived by his wife, Sachiko; his two sons and their spouses, John, Dennis, Bethany, and Darla; and his two cats, Tama and Shiro. In lieu of koden, the family requests donations be made in his name to the Japanese American National Museum.