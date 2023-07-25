SAN DIEGO — Buddhist Temple of San Diego, 2929 Market St. in San Diego, will celebrate Obon, the Buddhist holiday dedicated to expressing joy and gratitude for the gifts of life, heritage, and those we have taken for granted or forgotten, on Saturday, July 29, from 5 to 9 p.m.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will include food vendors and Japanese cultural performances.

Bon Odori starts at 6:30 p.m. Opening remarks will be given by the Dharma School and Rev. Hokai “Smitty” Smith, who will provide the opening gassho and recitation of Nembutsu.

This year’s dances are: “Kyo mo Egao de Konnichiwa,” “Bon Odori Uta,” “Kangi-e,”

“Ei Ja Nai Ka,” “Gassho Ondo,” “Hama Kara Mura Kara Miyako Kara,” “Hibari Ondo,” “Honen Bon Uta,” “Shinran Ondo,” “Bambutsu no Tsunagari,” “Memanbetsu,” “Hokkai no Abarembo,” “Shiawase Samba,” “One Plus One Ondo,” “Pokemon Ondo,” “Mottainai,” “Hanabi Ondo,” “Beautiful Sunday,” and “Tanko Bushi.”

Intermission at 7:20 p.m. will feature a taiko performance. Dancing resumes at 7:40 p.m. The reverend will offer closing gassho and recitation of Nembutsu. Everyone is asked to stay after the dance to help put everything away.

For more information, call (619) 239-0896 or visit www.buddhisttemplesandiego.org.