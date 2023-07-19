Asian Persuasion (from left): Jeff Louie, Helen Ota, Gary Asamura, Marlene Chau, Kenny Itagaki

The Greater L.A. JACL will present “Cruisin’ J-Town,” a dance celebration at the JACL National Convention, on Friday, July 21, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 815 E. First St. in Little Tokyo.

Ballroom dance lessons at 7:30 p.m. Line dancing led by Toru Nagao at 8 p.m. Live music and DJ by Asian Persuasion, a five-member vocal harmony group that brings back the classics.

Free for those registered at the JACL National Convention. $15 for JACL members, $25 for non-members.

To register for the dance, go to: http://bit.ly/jacl2023-special-events