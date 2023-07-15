Funeral service for the late Itsuko Kotani, 78-year-old, Japan-born, resident of South Pasadena, who passed away on June 30, 2023, will be held on Saturday, July 22, 10 a.m. at Koyasan Buddhist Temple, 342 E. First St. in Los Angeles.

Predeceased by her beloved husband, Edward Yoshikazu Kotani; she is survived by her children, Daniel (Myra) and Debbie (Evan Louie) Kotani; grandchildren, Tyler and Hailey Louie; brother, Nobuaki (Masako) Nishi of Japan; she is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives here and in Japan.

