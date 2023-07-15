The 42nd Lotus Festival, hosted by the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks, will take place Saturday, July 15, from 12 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 16, from 12 to 7 p.m. at Echo Park, 751 Echo Park Ave. in Los Angeles.

This year, the festival — an Asian Pacific Islander celebration that coincides with the blooming of the lotus flower, a symbol of rebirth — showcases the people and culture of Indonesia. The free, family-friendly event features entertainment, dragon boat races, handcrafted artwork, a children’s area, and a food court.

“We’re so excited to welcome over 100,000 visitors to the iconic Echo Park Lake this year as the lotus flowers reach full bloom to celebrate the rich culture of Indonesia,” said City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martínez of the 13th District, which includes Echo Park.

The festival will include a Lights of Dreams Lantern event, an adaptation of Indonesia’s Buddhist festival, in which rice paper lanterns are released onto a body of water. “In Asian cultures, illuminated paper lanterns symbolize our hope for a brighter future, appreciation for our loved ones and memories of those who passed away,” event organizers said.

Admission to the festival is free, but tickets for the lantern event cost $20 to $30 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3rtD96x.

Free parking and shuttle available at Logan Street Elementary School and baseball field, located at Montana and Temple.

For more information, visit: www.laparks.org/lotusfestival