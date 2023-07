A graveside memorial service for Kathleen Hideko Ujiiye, 94-year-old, Seattle, Wash.-born Nisei, who passed away from lung cancer on June 24, 2023, will be held on Monday, July 24, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes.

She is predeceased by her parents, Masatoshi and Masae, and her husband, Isamu. She is survived by her brother, Jim Okuda; also survived by many cousins, nephews, and nieces.

