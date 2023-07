The Greater Los Angeles JACL presents “Let’s Dance,” a scholarship and chapter fundraiser, on Saturday, July 29, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Ken Nakaoka Community Center, 1670 W. 162nd St. in Gardena. The mini-dinner/dance will feature line dancing led by Toru Nagao and live “oldies but goodies” music by Asian Persuasion (Jeff Louie, Helen Ota, Gary Asamura, Marlene Chau and Kenny Itagaki). Cost: $45 at the door. Info: greaterlajacl@gmail.com.