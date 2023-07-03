WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on June 29 released their decision in the consolidated cases of Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. (SFFA) v. Harvard and University of North Carolina, striking down the use of affirmative action in the admissions of federally funded universities.

Rep. Michelle Steel (R-Cypress) released the following statement: “I immigrated to this country from Korea when I was 19 years old to pursue an education. I am living my American Dream because, in this country, your actions determine your success — not your race and ethnicity.

“For 40 years, American colleges and universities have stacked the deck against Asian Americans in the name of diversity. As a nation, we believe, as taught by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., that every human should be judged ‘not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.’

“Thanks to the brave young men and women who spoke up about their experiences with racial discrimination, today’s victory marks a new chapter in the fight for equality in education.”

Steel’s office said in a statement, “Rep. Steel has worked for decades to ensure that students of all races and backgrounds are judged solely on their merits. In 1996, she campaigned for California’s Proposition 209, which banned racial preferences in public hiring, education, and contracting. After Proposition 209 passed, graduation rates drastically improved for all minorities.

“Rep. Steel also led an amicus brief with 81 of her colleagues in Congress to support the plaintiffs of SFFA v. Harvard and U.N.C.”

Rep. Young Kim (R-Anaheim) said in a statement, “All students should be able to achieve their American Dream. Race-based education policies divide our nation, undermine global competitiveness, and prevent students from reaching their full potential. These out-of-touch policies make the American Dream out of reach.

“We should not hold students back and send a dangerous message that one’s race and background matters more than one’s merits and character. Today’s decision is a huge victory for students of all backgrounds. I respect the Supreme Court’s decision as always and hope higher education institutions do the same.”

Kim’s office said in a statement, “In 2020, California voters struck down Proposition 16, which would amend the state constitution to allow for race-based decisions in public education, public employment, and public contracting. Protecting educational opportunities has been an issue Rep. Kim has been working on since her time in the State Assembly.”