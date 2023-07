A private graveside service for Suzume Yoshida, 89-year-old, Stockton, Calif.-born Nisei, who passed away on April 12, 2023, was held on June 2, 2023.

She is survived by her nephews, Alan Shigyo, Bruce Shigyo, and Perry Yoshida; nieces, Christine (Michael) Mason of Osaka, Japan, and Yumi (Eric) Saiki; also survived by other relatives.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449