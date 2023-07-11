Memorial service for William “Wimpy” Hiroto, 94, a Riverside-born Nisei who passed away peacefully on June 23 at the White Memorial Hospital, will be held on Saturday, July 29. 11 a.m. at the Centenary United Methodist Church, 300 S. Central Ave., L.A., with Rev. Mark Nakagawa officiating. The family requests casual or aloha attire.

He is survived by his sons, Russell (Jill) of Pleasanton and Jeffrey (Carol) Hiroto; grandchildren, Ryan, Alex, Cody, and Sydney and Wesley, both of Pleasanton; brother,

Dr. Donald (Betty) Hiroto; and many nephews and nieces.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441