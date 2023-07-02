Metro is hosting a community update meeting that will feature information on the WSAB Slauson to L.A. Union Station Segment Study on Wednesday, July 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Chapel “Maryknoll” Japanese Catholic Center, 222 S. Hewitt St. in L.A.’s Little Tokyo/Arts District.

The Metro Board of Directors in 2022 approved the Locally Preferred Alternative (LPA) for the project from Slauson/A Line (Blue) in unincorporated Florence-Firestone to Pioneer Station in Artesia. The board also selected Los Angeles Union Station (LAUS) as the northern terminus for the project and directed staff to conduct a separate study to evaluate cost-effective alignment options for connecting Slauson/A Line (Blue) to LAUS.

The Slauson to L.A. Union Station Segment Study is anticipated to be presented to the Metro Board in late 2023 and then expected to advance into a separate environmental planning process, after completion of the Final Environmental Impact Statement/Environmental Impact Report (EIS/EIR) for the LPA.

More information on the transit project at http://metro.net/wsab.