Akiyo Jean Nojima, 92-year-old Wailuku, Hawaii-born Nisei, passed away on July 15, 2023, in Gardena. Services will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her sons, Darren (Patty) Nojima and Lyle (Donna) Nojima; daughter, Cathy (Scott) Rongey of San Diego, Calif.; grandchildren, Jared, Alyssa, and Kylie Nojima, Trevor and Lily Rongey; brother, James (Dorothy) Kimura of Mercer Island, Wash.; sister, Mabel (Stanley) Ishizaki of Kaimuki, Hawaii; also survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives. The family kindly requests no flowers or koden.

